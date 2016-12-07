Doom Or Hope In The Sky

It is all about our perceptions , the interpretation is based on our spiritual state at any given time . Some will see and view the situation totally different pending upon where they are emotionally and cognitively in their inner serenity. Where are you today at this very moment ? I find myself reflecting on this , sometimes throughout the day , thank God that at any given time I can reset my day if I am willing to do so . Let us not fool ourselves , there are painful times in life , difficulties and hardships . How I approach them is on me . I wish you all a great holiday season and one of peace , love and meaning . It is not the gifts of stuff that we give , but rather the love and service to others that really matters , that leaves the true effect of giving . so during these at times frantic holiday rushes take the time to find humility and gratitude , you will than know what to do.