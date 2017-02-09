Siezed Moments (last part of rain drop captures 1/22/2017 )

These are the final pieces from a series of introspective pieces , all stemming from the original photographs of rain drops on a tarp ,taken on Jan. 22 , 2017 .Please comment and hopefully enjoy. I will be down for a while , I under go surgery on this Monday and we are not sure what will be . I wish I could say this is it , however I still must have surgery on my right shoulder and again on my neck .I am grateful to have shared some of pieces with you guys over the years and many of you where there when I first started . Thank you all for the great friendships and many beautiful experiences . I hope to be back sooner than later.Will try to finish editing some pieces that I shot today and yesterday , yeah nervous energy I guess.