Simply could not pass up this pic after reading about this challenge . I do have many more and will share some of them in the up coming week. I am physically beat after the latest surgery and now I must face the progression of gastroparesis or stomach paralysis . I hope to return to many of my routines and to stay active . Dang I am a walking book of issues , but life is still good . Many captures to come and thank you for all the support .
Reflections Challange
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:36 PM